Natalie Martinez Celebrates Her Birthday In Orange Ruched Bikini

Natalie Martinez shared her 36th birthday celebration with her Instagram fans, and they appeared to love her voluptuous curves as she stood in the water while wearing a sexy bikini.

The actress stood in water that reached her thighs, and in the background, there was land that featured a jumble of green tropical trees and plants. Gorgeous fluffy clouds floated in the sunny blue sky. Off to one side, a boat floated in the water with a colorful umbrella and shade attached to it. However, the focus of the photograph was the birthday girl — Natalie. Her long dark hair was wet, and it hung in beachy waves over one shoulder and down her back. In her ears, the actress wore large hoop earrings, and on one wrist, she had on a gold watch while her other wrist sported delicate gold bracelets.

Natalie seemed to be all-natural with no makeup for her dip in the water. She wore a wet orange bikini top that tied over each of her shoulders, and it showcased her ample cleavage. The matching bottoms featured ruching up the center of the backside, which pulled the fabric up and showed off most of her rounded bottom. Drops of water clung to her skin, and she splashed one hand in the water as she looked back at the camera. The swimsuit showed off the actress’s curvy, hourglass figure.

She kept the caption simple, simply putting her age, and her Instagram followers replied with plenty of happy birthday wishes. More than 17,600 of them hit the “like” button, and over 520 took the time to leave her a message for her special day. The flame emoji often appeared, which indicated that many of those who replied thought the newly minted 36-year-old looked hot in the cool water.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY CANCER BUDDY!!! I should have went home to Miami, too!” enthused one follower.

“Shoot. You’re my early woman crush Wednesday, Nattalie. You are drop-dead gorgeous,” a second fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday beautiful lady! Working from home & saw Death Race again! Forgot how much I liked you in that role!” complimented a devotee of the actress who also included a cake emoji.

“You have sexy curves. I hope you had a great birthday,” a fourth Instagrammer wished.

Natalie showed off her hot body in a swimming pool earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, The Inquisitr reported. She wore a sexy bikini, and she did a little dance in a TikTok video, which caught the eye of her fans.