Alexa Dellanos Goes Full Bombshell In A Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘First Time Leaving The House In Months’

Alexa Dellanos is back on Instagram, and her fans could not be any more thrilled. The internet vixen took a short hiatus from the photo-sharing platform, and before yesterday’s upload, her last post was all the way back on June 19. Luckily for fans, the model took to her page Sunday night to celebrate her leaving the house for the first time since self-isolation with two new bikini photos that are proving hard to ignore.

According to the geotag on her post, the pictures were taken in Beverly Hills, California. Although Alexa didn’t give any more details about where she was, she appeared to be posing either inside a store or a spa. The first snapshot shared with fans showed two other women in the background making their way towards and up a flight of stairs to access the upper level of the building. The 24-year-old model was imaged in the forefront of the shot, putting her voluptuous figure on show from behind.

The bombshell rocked a two-piece string bikini that perfectly showcased her shapely derrière thanks to the cheeky bottoms. The low-waist number also emphasized her waist, and boasted a high cut that showed off her hips. Meanwhile, the halterneck top was deep-cut enough to expose a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob, tying behind her back with a loopy bow that draped down her curves. The effect was highlighted as Alexa turned her shoulder to the camera to glance into the lens with a coy smile.

The bikini was a pink tie-dye style that flattered her fair skin tone, accentuating her all-over glow. Alexa coupled the swimsuit with a colorful sarong, one decorated with a wave motif that incorporated vibrant hues of blue, red, and orange over a light-gray backdrop. She wore the item open, lowering it down her posterior so that it mostly just covered her thighs. She topped off her look with chic dark-lens, golden-frame sunglasses, which she wore atop her head.

The second shot captured the model from the front, spotlighting her hourglass frame. The snap offered a better look at the skimpy top, revealing a set of ruched triangular cups that were spaced wide apart flaunting her cleavage. Fans could also notice that the bottoms were ornate with dramatically long drawstrings dangling over her thighs. This time around, Alexa was smiling from ear to ear as she gazed off-camera. She crossed her legs in an elegant posture that highlighted all of her incredible curves, holding the sarong over her back in a perfect diagonal that climbed from hip to shoulder.

The Instagram sensation was all dolled-up for her first day out and about, sporting a face-full of makeup that seemed to include long lashes, highlighted cheeks, and a pink shade on her full lips. Her long, golden tresses were coiffed in loose waves that brushed over her shoulders or fell down her back, depending on the pose.

As expected, followers were elated to see the new sizzling shots, taking to the comments section in large numbers to compliment the social media influencer. In the span of two hours, the post racked up 36,000 likes and 340 messages from her adoring fans.

“We missed you sissy,” wrote gal pal Durrani Popal. The DASH Dolls starlet left two other messages for her friend, telling Alexa she looked “beautiful.”

“Princess,” chimed in makeup artist Daisy Marquez, who added a beating-heart emoji.

“Barbie forever,” commented beauty and fashion vlogger Nathalie Paris, ending with a pair of two-hearts and growing-heart emoji.

“So stunning and gorgeous, the prettiest of them all,” gushed another Instagram user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alexa and her boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, have quarantined themselves in Puerto Rico during the COVID-19 pandemic. The model has shared several photos from the Caribbean location, which were taken at the elegant villa the couple stayed at throughout the self-isolation period. This is the first time that Alexa has posed in a new location in months, and followers appear excited to see what the model will post next.