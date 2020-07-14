Casi Davis Shows Off Pert Derriere As She Wears Nothing But A Pair Of Tight-Fitting Denim Jeans

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. In the set, the celebrity’s perfect derriere was on display as she wore nothing more than a pair of denim jeans.

Each image showed Casi in four different poses. She wore high-waisted denim jeans that hugged her pert derriere and highlighted her sculptured physique.

Sitting on the sand, with the ocean behind her, the celebrity’s long blond hair was styled in gentle waves that hung down her back.

She appeared to be wearing some dark mascara and eyeliner that helped to frame her perfectly made-up eyes. However, with the variety of poses, and the fact that her hair hung over her face in some, it was unclear if she had selected any lipstick.

In the first pose, Casi sat side on to the camera and with her feet tucked away under her legs. Her arms were crossed in front of her body, hiding her cleavage from sight but showing off her lean back. Her tresses cascaded over one shoulder as she tucked her chin downwards.

The second snap made the model’s curvaceous booty the center of attention as the photographer honed in on her buns. Casi leaned to one side, further enhancing her derriere in the jeans as she leaned on one hand for support.

The third shot was similar to the second one. However, this one panned out and showed off Casi’s long and shapely legs. Finally, the last one matched the first and showed the Instagram sensation sitting in the sand once more.

The second collage of shots was identical to the first. However, this time the images were in color, uncovering further details. It was now revealed that the photoshoot occurred during a particularly sunny day. In addition, the shade of blue in Casi’s Fashion Nova jeans was also brought to the viewer’s attention.

As soon as Casi posted the image, her followers quickly responded. Within nine hours, the image had gathered 23,500 likes and plenty of comments.

“Such a beauty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are just amazing too look at,” a fan said.

“Good genes and jeans,” another user joked.

“She makes the simple things [look] extravagant,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, heart, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casi recently showed off a similar collage of images. This time, she wore a pale blue bikini in a variety of poses that showed off her enviable figure.