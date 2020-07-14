Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Perfect Bikini Body In Pale Blue Two-Piece

The Instagram model Yovanna Ventura has stunned her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a skimpy bikini, she lamented about making friends and then going back into isolation of late. However, it was her perfect figure that really had her fans captivated.

In the two snaps, Yovanna wore a pale blue string bikini with a textured stripe pattern that highlighted her perfect swimwear body. The bikini top was a halterneck style with triangular cups. The briefs had thin straps that sat high over her slender hips.

Both images showed Yovanna standing in front of a large mirror as she took the selfies. In the first snap, her perfectly manicured hand rested against her flat stomach, drawing attention to her lean figure.

Her skin appeared to have a slight sheen to it, either from having just been out in the hot sunshine or because she had recently applied sunscreen. While the image ended just below the model’s face, tendrils of her dark hair could be seen dangling down over her chest and she wore a gold pendant on a delicate chain around her neck.

The second photo panned out and Yovanna’s pretty face was finally uncovered. She smiled warmly at her intended audience as she posed with her head cocked to one side.

This image revealed that her hair was pulled up in a loose bun. She also appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow. On her lips, it seemed that she had opted for a peachy lip gloss.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the set had amassed a whopping 103,000 likes and nearly 800 comments from her adoring fans.

“Heyyy that’s me too,” one follower responded to Yovanna’s caption in the comments section.

“We can be virtual friends,” said another user.

While some of her admirers could commiserate along with the celebrity, others were more eager to comment on her breathtaking physique.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a fan said.

“Perfect aphrodite goddess,” a fourth person wrote, also using a three heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, variations of the heart emoji were also used regularly.

Yovanna has recently been posting some inspirational updates to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posed while wearing a tan-colored bikini top and matching sarong. In her caption, she insisted that the “universe has your back.”