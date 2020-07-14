WWE News: Troubled Hall Of Famer Arrested On Several Different Charges

According to PWinsider, Tammy Lynn Sytch — formerly Sunny in WWE — has been arrested again. She is currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The report states that Sytch, 47, was processed in the late afternoon after being arrested this morning. Information made available by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office revealed that she was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer, and violation or contempt of a domestic violence restraining order.

As of this writing, the circumstances surrounding her arrest are unknown. However, the latest incident could see the pioneering WWE diva spend some time behind bars again. As highlighted by the PWInsider report, she was on parole prior to this arrest, after being released from prison back in February of this year.

Her previous charges included driving while intoxicated and having outstanding warrants. Sytch’s latest arrest involves a driving-related incident. It remains to be seen if alcohol was involved this time around.

Sytch and her legal team have been silent on the matter. WWE hasn’t commented on the situation yet either, but that’s unlikely since she is no longer employed by the company. Sytch was a fixture on the company’s weekly television shows during the 1990s, and while she has returned for sporadic appearances since then, WWE appears to be distancing itself from the former superstar.

Of course, Sytch is still associated with WWE courtesy of her Hall of Fame induction. Unlike other inductees who have received negative publicity in the past, she has never been removed from the hall. Superstars such as Hulk Hogan and Chyna, meanwhile, were either temporarily removed or denied entry due to their personal troubles.

Sytch has been dogged with legal troubles time and time again in recent years. As documented by Wrestling Inc, she was also arrested five times within a month back in 2012. Her charges included third-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and multiple counts of violating a protective order. She served 114 days in jail for those incidents.

Sytch also made headlines recently for her racially insensitive social media posts in the wake of the riots following George Flloyd’s death. After praising Donald Trump’s handling of the situation, she got into a heated argument with her followers and signed off a tweet with a “White Power” hashtag. She tried to make amends with her people of color fans afterward by offering them a discount to her OnlyFans.

Since leaving WWE in 1998, Sytch has competed on the independent circuit and embarked on a new career as an adult film star.