Tom Bergeron Is Not Returning To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After 15 Years As Host

Tom Bergeron is not returning to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime host of the popular dance competition show made the announcement on social media on Monday evening.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Bergeron wrote on Twitter. He shared the same message on Instagram a short time ago.

Bergeron appears to be keeping his spirits up despite being seemingly blindsided by the news. As evidenced by his Instagram caption, he has a healthy sense of humor.

“Just when I figured out how to work the spray tanner,” his caption reads.

According to Variety, ABC has also chosen to part ways with Bergeron’s co-host, Erin Andrews.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show,” the network told the outlet in a statement.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

It is unknown why ABC made this decision or who will be replacing Bergeron and Andrews when the new season of the show gets underway. It is possible that the show will take on a different format due to the coronavirus, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The news has come as quite a shock to fans who have watched Bergeron on all 28 seasons, from 2005 through 2020, spanning 15 years and nearly 450 episodes.

“Noooooooooo!!!!! You are irreplaceable. Can’t wait to see what you do next,” television personality Kit Hoover commented.

“Tom, you were the heart and soul of DWTS, it will not be the same without you. What a horrible decision they have made. We all love you so much and will miss you terribly,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Whaaaaaat??!!! You were my favorite part of the show,” echoed another.

“Well, that sucks. ABC always has a way of messing things up. You will be missed,” added a fourth.

Bergeron has yet to announce any future career plans at this time.