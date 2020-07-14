Ashley Resch Wears Strappy Animal-Print Swimsuit As She Sits Cross-Legged On The Lawn

Instagram model Ashely Resch wowed her 914,000 followers with her recent swimwear post. Wearing a revealing one-piece outfit, the model sat on the lawn as she showed off her killer curves and alluded to the fact that her future was “as bright as the grass” that was beneath her.

Ashley wore an open-fronted animal-print one-piece swimsuit in shades of pink, orange, and yellow. It was held together in the front by way of orange shoestring straps that crisscrossed over her body before finally being tied up in a bow just above her bellybutton.

The outfit showed off plenty of the Instagram sensation’s cleavage, only barely covering her ample chest. In addition, the tattoos across her hips and down her legs were also on prominent display.

The celebrity wore her long blond curls pulled back into a bun that sat at the nape of her neck. A few tendrils of hair escaped.

Her facial features were highlighted with what appeared to be a little mascara and some neutral shades of eyeshadow. On her plump lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of lipstick.

The two snaps were almost identical in composition. Both showed the model sitting on the lawn. In each shot, she sat on lush green grass that had concrete pavers scattered throughout. To one side, a slate-colored fence could be seen. Ashley had tucked one foot underneath the thigh of her other leg in a variant of a cross-legged pose.

The first image saw her with her head positioned to one side as she gazed at something that was off camera, her arms behind her head. The second photo showed Ashley with her eyes closed and her head now tilted slightly downwards.

As soon as Ashley posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the set had gathered 11,600 likes and over 100 comments.

“As always the most beautiful and sensual and charming,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That bikini is SO SICK,” a fan said in obvious pleasure.

“That design looks pretty cool,” said another user.

“Slay baby. Slay,” a fourth person wrote, also using some emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers chose to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley recently showed off another amazing swimsuit via her official Instagram account. This time, she wore a bronze-colored outfit that left very little to the imagination.