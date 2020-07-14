Arianny Celeste Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Skintight Gray Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been flaunting her growing baby bump for her 3.3 million Instagram followers lately, and her most recent post was no exception. The sizzling double update featured Arianny rocking a skintight gray dress that clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure.

The picture was taken at a restaurant called Geoffrey’s Malibu, as the geotag indicated. Arianny posed on an outdoor patio area with a clear glass railing overlooking a sea of stunning potted flowers. The ocean was visible in the background, stretching out to the horizon, and the sky went from pale blue to yellow and orange as the sun set.

Arianny’s dress was a sleeveless style that showed off her toned arms, and had a straight neckline that didn’t expose much cleavage in either of her poses. The fabric stretched across her ample assets, and the entire garment had a figure-hugging silhouette. Ruched detailing along the sides drew even more attention to Arianny’s voluptuous figure, and the dress stretched over her growing baby bump.

The garment clung to her buxom physique, from her toned thighs to her pert posterior, before ending just an inch or so above her knees. She accessorized with a necklace, a few rings, a bracelet, and some high heeled shoes with clear tops that elongated her legs.

Arianny’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in a sleek look, and she had a big smile on her face in the first picture. She held a sparkling silver clutch bag in one hand and rested her other hand on her bump.

In the second picture, Arianny angled her body slightly away from the camera so that it captured more of the back of her figure. Her shapely rear was on full display, and her brunette locks tumbled down her back as she smiled at the camera. Arianny’s beauty look was simple, with what appeared to be bold brows framing her eyes and a pink hue on her lips.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and it racked up over 18,000 likes and 221 comments within five hours of going live.

“You’ve never been more beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You look adorable pregnant, congratulations!!” another fan added.

“Pregnancy agrees with you. You look radiant. Blessings on your journey,” a third fan commented.

“Glowing,” another remarked simple, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny surprised her followers with a photoshopped snap in which she appeared to be at Fight Island Casino, the location of UFC 251, and she expressed in the caption that she was pretending to be attending.