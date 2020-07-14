Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Gold Velvet Bikini, High Heels, And Purple Hair Extensions

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent bikini post. The series of snaps showed off the celebrity’s famous abs and amazing physique.

In the trio of seductive poses, the model wore a gold velvet bikini. The top featured ruching in the front that cut low and showed off her cleavage. Shoestring straps went over her shoulders in a halterneck fashion.

The bikini briefs were also gathered and appeared to have a thong back. Bright stripes of hot pink and deep purple also featured.

On her feet, Qimmah wore animal print strappy heels that tied up around her sculptured calves, tying at the top with bows.

The Instagram sensation’s hair was styled with bright purple hair extensions. Tight braids covered her head and were pulled back into a high ponytail. In two of the snaps, these plaits fell over one shoulder.

Qimmah appeared to be wearing dark mascara on her beautiful eyes as well as black batwing eyeliner. Some neutral shades of eyeshadow also highlighted her beautiful features and it seemed that she had selected a shade of pale pink lipstick for her lips.

Her muscular physique was highlighted with the swimwear. In a variety of athletic poses, Qimmah showed off her chiseled muscles and the killer abs of which she is famous for. A bejeweled belly button piercing was also on display in the series of pics.

The first photo saw Qimmah supporting her body weight on one hand and her feet as she lifted her booty off the ground. Her other hand was on her hip. In the second snap, her hand was raised and rested on her head. The final picture saw her in a similar pose to the first. However, she now appeared to be relining against the wall behind.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the image had gathered 25,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her fanbase.

“This girl is perfection,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Most Beautiful woman in the world Qimmah,” a fan agreed.

“Even ya toes look strong damn girl,” said another user.

“Wow you are amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to only use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and muscly arm.

Qimmah often shows off her chiseled physique by way of bikini shots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness fanatic recently wore a brown micro bikini that showed off her amazing body.