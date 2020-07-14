Aisha Thalia Shows Off Sandy Buns While Wearing Revealing White Bikini

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 556,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing a white bikini that little to the imagination, the celebrity touted that it was all about the “angles” in the caption.

Aisha’s latest update showed her wearing what seemed to be one of her favorite swimsuits this summer. The white Touch Dolls bikini featured a crisscrossed back with thin straps that tied up in a bow. From previous Instagram posts, it is known that the front of the bikini had a scoop-cut front. While it did not show off a lot of her cleavage, the loose-fitting item did give fans a sneak peek of the celebrity’s underboob when she wore it.

The bikini briefs sat high on Aisha’s wide hips and the thong-back revealed her impressive booty. The model had recently sat down in the sand and, as a result of this, her sandy buns were now the focal point.

The Instagram sensation also wore a huge white floppy hat and dark sunglasses for protection against the sun’s rays. Her long curly locks appeared unstyled as she posed with her hands on her hips.

Aisha gave photo credit to Vanessa Turton for her latest update and two images were revealed in the set. Both showed a similar pose, only from slightly different angles. The snaps also revealed a tropical backdrop with huge palm trees framing the beach.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered close to 5,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“My favorite character from Spongebob was always Sandy Cheeks,” one follower joked in the comments section.

“Clever use of caption + emoji,” a fan said.

“Ok, I see you’re trying to shut down IG,” said another user.

In the past, Aisha has often commented on the fact that her pictures have been taken down due to content, specifically nudity. The comment above is likely in reference to this.

“Yaaaaaasssss queen!!! Forever SLAAAYYYY,” a fourth person wrote, also using several of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire and heart emoji. However, due to the content of the image, the peach emoji was also in wide use.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha stunned her followers while wearing a boned and see-through one-piece swimsuit in an Instagram update last week. The stunning photo, once again, highlighted her killer curves.