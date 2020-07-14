‘Selling Sunset’s’ Christine Quinn Says Justin Hartley Was ‘An Absolute Doll’ To Her As Chrishell Snubbed Her

The high-end realtor says the 'This Is Us' star was kind to her, even when his then-wife ignored her.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn says her co-star Chrishell Stause’s ex-husband Justin Hartley was nothing but nice to her when she was in his presence – even if his then-wife wasn’t.

In a new interview, the outspoken star of the Netflix reality show revealed that Hartley was kind to her despite her feud with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll,” Christine told Page Sixof the This Is Us star. “He was an absolute sweetheart, especially to Davina [Potratz] and I, and I thought that was really interesting considering the dynamic between Chrishell and I. He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us.”

Christine specifically recalled an outing to the Critics Choice Awards in June 2019 when Chrishell snubbed her while her famous husband was totally charming.

“We went to the Critic’s Choice Awards together, and Chrishell was ignoring me at that time, of course, and running out of the room, but [Justin] is such a gentleman,” Christine told the outlet. “He came up and took the time to say ‘Hi’ and have a conversation with Davina and I, and he is just, he is really, really, down to earth, humble, great guy, in my opinion, so he’s always treated me with respect.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Selling Sunset fans know that Chrishell’s feud with Christine has been brewing since the first season of the Netflix reality show. In Season 1, the two women went head-to-head to compete for a difficult client (Chrishell won) and things went downhill even further after Christine verbally attacked Chrishell for not “owning up” to her part in some office gossip. Christine also repeatedly asked Chrishell if she has dementia.

In the upcoming third season, viewers will see the beginning of Chrishell’s split from her actor husband. The former soap star was reportedly “blindsided” by Hartley’s divorce filing last fall.

Christine said only a little bit of the marital drama will be shown on Selling Sunset because the exes had an agreement to keep their relationship out of the picture when Chrishell joined the cast of the reality show. Christine confirmed that viewers will never see Hartley on Selling Sunset.

Christine also made it clear that she is ready to “move on” from her own drama with Chrishell and said her fellow real estate professionals Davina, Maya Vander, and Heather Rae Young are also all tired of Chrishell snubbing her more than a year after their blowout fight.

“Everyone is just exhausted by her ignoring me,” Christine said, adding that her estranged Selling Sunset co-star has a “brick wall” in “every aspect of her life.”