Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Fit Body In White Bikini

Georgia Gibbs showed off her fit body to her 715,000 Instagram fans on Monday, July 13, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a stylish bikini.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Australian model on a dirt trail surrounded by bright, green vegetation. In the first shot, Gibbs faced the camera as she looked to the left. She smiled as a few sun rays illuminated her face, making her glow. The second showed her turned with her back to the photographer as she walked through the woods.

Gibbs wore a white two-piece that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. Its top had a U-shaped neckline with a wooden ring connecting the two sides. Its thin straps stretched tightly over her shoulders, helping to accentuate her cleavage. Her matching bottoms were high-waisted and sat just below her belly button. They included a belt with the same wooden ring in the middle.

She completed her style with a knee-length cover-up knitted in different colors, complete with a cute hoodie. Gibbs wore her dark blond hair swept over to the left and styled down. She appeared to be wearing no makeup in the shot.

In the caption space, Gibbs wrote a long message in which she addressed the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone. She included a few different ways she is attempting to step outside the box and grow. The photos attracted more than 18,800 likes and over 100 comments within a few hours. Her fans took to the comments section to share their admiration for Gibbs and to thank her for her powerful, important message.

“Preach [three clapping hands emoji] thank you for being vulnerable,” one user wrote.

“Well said! Thank you for this definitely a positive reminder to do what we love even if it’s scary sometimes. Really needed to hear this today!” replied another fan.

“[G]irl, give me your workout routine please,” asked a third admirer.

“Love this. It’s exactly what I needed to hear today so thank you,” added a fourth user.

Gibbs often flaunts her killer physique on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another post in which she rocked a revealing outfit, this time a mismatched workout set. She posed on a balcony in front of glass and metal railings, with a gorgeous city view in the background. The set included a pair of bronze-colored leggings with fine texture in a lighter tone. She paired them with a skintight top tucked into her yoga pants.