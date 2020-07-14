‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Captures Fans Attention With Latest Boating Photos

The Bachelorette Season 15 runner-up, Tyler Cameron, posted a series of photos for his 2.3 million Instagram followers on Monday evening. In the photos, the former Baltimore Ravens player is relaxing on a small boat while cruising along the coast of Marathon, Florida.

The Jupiter native is infamous for his love of boating and being out in the sun. Fans first got to know this side of Tyler when former Bachelorette Hannah Brown came to his hometown and he took her to the beach and to go sailing on their date. Tyler has lived in several other cities including New York and Los Angeles, but it is clear that he is most at home in the Florida sun.

In the pictures, Tyler is sitting down along the side of the boat and the sun is blocked by the bridge overhead. In the first photo, the camera is close up and Tyler has a slight smile on his face as he points towards the camera. The other photos are slightly less focused and his face appears less excited as he leans back to relax. The clear blue water in the background gives the perfect compliment to the photos.

Cameron is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt along with Duvin Design bathing suit bottoms printed with sailboats and beaches. The Wake Forest alum’s head is covered with a black baseball cap worn backwards and his neck is covered with a blue beach-themed bandana.

The pictures were taken by Cameron’s photographer, Jacob Laham, who is also known as Brown Bear Visuals.

Tyler’s post received likes from several of his friends and fellow members of Bachelor Nation such as Dylan Barbour, Tammy Kay Ly and The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart star Sheridan Reed.

Over 3,000 fans took to Instagram to comment on Cameron’s post.

“Marry me,” wrote one Instagram user.

Other fans chose to get clever with their comments, given the caption of the photo.

“I’m on my way, don’t worry!” commented an Instagram user.

“Don’t even tell me twice,” commented another.

“Be right there,” wrote another.

Tyler recently opened up in a post about how he’s been going through a dark time since losing his mother back in February, reported The Inquisitr. Since then, Tyler has been leaning on his good friends Hannah Brown and Matt James along with his two younger brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron, for support. Matt and Tyler run a non-profit called ABC Food Tours that aims to improve the lives of NYC children through education and nutrition, as reported by The Inquisitr.