Gina Kirschenheiter Shares And Deletes Post About Quarantining With The ‘RHOC’ Cast

Gina Kirschenheiter and her co-stars will reportedly quarantine together amid production on season 15.

Gina Kirschenheiter seems to have gotten into trouble by sharing a post on Instagram earlier today in regard to the production of the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While Gina has since replaced her initial caption, which gave a nod to the Bravo reality series, a fan page for The Real Houswives of Orange County on Instagram has revealed that Gina appeared to accidentally reveal that she and her co-stars would be quarantining together amid filming on the new episodes.

“Here’s a novel idea….Quarantining us all together. I’m sure it’s gonna go great,” Gina wrote in the first caption of her July 13 photo.

Also in her since-deleted caption, which was screen-grabbed by the Instagram account, Gina included the hash tag for The Real Housewives of Orange County and several emoji, including the scared cat emoji and the laughing while crying emoji.

In Gina’s second caption for her Instagram photo, Gina said she was giving her post another try as she also added a shrugging emoji to her message.

While not everyone saw the first caption she shared, some of her fans and followers did. So, when she reposted the image with an edited caption, a couple Instagram users took notice and wanted to know why she was forced to re-share the photo with a comment that was not related to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Did you repost this?” one person asked.

“Yep she probably wasn’t supposed to reveal that their filming while in quarantine I’m guessing,” another person replied.

“Why did you have to take down take 1?!” asked a third Instagram users.

In a separate photo shared by The Real Housewives of Orange County fan page, Braunwyn was seen telling her online audience members that she was allowing some of her children to sleep with her in their “family bed” because she was going to be leaving home the following day for a “girls trip.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina confirmed that she had returned to filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 15th season earlier this month with a photo of herself looking camera-ready in full-makeup with her hair done. In the same post, Gina was seen in a video shot in her garage, which appeared to be the setting of her cast confessional tapings.

“Poof! Back at it! From my garage but still….,” Gina wrote at the time.