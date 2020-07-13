Anne de Paula Bares Her Curves in Green Bikini Top In Snippet From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Anne de Paula shared a snippet of her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with her 245,000 Instagram fans on Sunday, July 12, in which she rocked a skin-baring bikini top that did her curves nothing but favors.

The Brazilian model was photographed on a beach as she stood in front of a gorgeous open sea while a light blue sky covered in clouds filled the background. It appeared to be late afternoon, judging by the lighting. De Paula had her left profile toward the camera as she looked straight ahead at a point in the distance. Her eyes were soft and lips parted in a delicate smile. She folded her arms across her stomach, emphasizing her toned shoulders and upper arms.

She rocked a dark green bikini top that featured a sporty design. It had a one-shouldered cut with a medium strap on the left side. The neckline dipped toward the right, exposing de Paula’s ample cleavage. The bottom elastic extended a few inches past her chest, offering a good amount of support.

Her dark brunette tresses were styled down in wavy strands that gave her the perfect beach look. Her makeup enhanced her natural beauty and seemingly included bronzer and mascara.

De Paula’s shoot was captured by Kate Powers in February in the Dominican Republic. Sports Illustrated has announced that the 2020 issue will be on newsstands and online on Tuesday, July 21.

De Paula simply caption the photo with the date she shot the picture. In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 17,000 likes and upwards of 120 comments. Many of her fans used the comments section space to share their anticipation for the magazine edition while others reminisced about the pre-pandemic days when life was “normal” and going to the beach wasn’t controversial.

“When times were still normal, just about! – Green Goddess,” one of her fans wrote.

“I’m so excited to see your 2020 @si_swimsuit photos!” raved another user.

“Oh, my Gentle Jesus; I am in Love!” a third admirer replied.

“When people could still go to the beach,” added a fourth fan.

De Paula once again promoted the release of the 2020 issue on her Instagram feed with her previous post, as The Inquisitr has written. In the image, she was seen wearing a red-hot two-piece whose fabric had squiggly lines embroidered on it for a bombshell look. Her bikini top appeared to be strapless with a front-tie accent while the matching bottoms were high-waisted. She was once again captured in profile as she placed her hands on her waist and cocked her hips.