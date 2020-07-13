‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale: Premiere Date Could Be Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale for AMC’s The Walking Dead was delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. With post-production work still to be completed and social distancing laws in place, the network had no other choice but to use Episode 15 (titled “The Tower”) as a temporary finale for the season. However, according to a tweet posted by the official Walking Dead Twitter account, a premiere date could be forthcoming during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

Episode 16, titled “A Certain Doom,” was expected to air on April 12. However, the coronavirus pandemic halted the airing schedule. Since then, AMC has maintained that the episode will air as a standalone sometime later in the year. With social distancing requirements still in place, it was unclear when production would be allowed to recommence. This led to many fans of the hit zombie apocalypse TV series having to just wait it out until an official announcement would be made.

With news starting to circulate regarding the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con and the guests involved with The Walking Dead panels, a fan asked the series showrunner, Angela Kang, when the Season 10 finale would finally arrive. While many expected the usual stock responses, it seemed that Kang finally had a new answer.

“Announcement at virtual Comic Con!” Kang tweeted.

This year, San Diego Comic-Con will be held online in order to comply with safety requirements. This means that fans will be able to access the event via their favorite devices. In addition, guests for panels will appear remotely.

Jace Downs / AMC

Many fans who are anticipating AMC releasing news on when the episode will air, were instantly disgruntled with the response and commented as such on The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account.

“Cant just release the date, have to wait for a special event for a date. Confirms that the finale has been finished they were just waiting to increase ratings” one viewer wrote.

“Right, for some dumb reason they think they need to wait until comic con to release the air date, like there’s no hype already,” said another.

As yet, it is unclear as to whether or not this announcement will give fans the highly-anticipated premiere date or whether it will be yet another generic announcement regarding having to wait until restrictions are lifted. And, until the virtual San Diego Comic-Con commences on July 22, viewers will just have to wait it out regarding the latest Walking Dead news.

The Walking Dead‘s panel will air on Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. PT. Chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero will join the following cast members: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro.