Nene Leakes Remembers ‘The Good Times’ With Naya Rivera On The Set Of ‘Glee’ In Instagram Slideshow

Nene Leakes is looking back at “the good times” she shared with actress Naya Rivera, who was just found dead in Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, after a days-long search of the vicinity.

In a post shared with her fans and followers on Instagram, Nene included a number of photos of herself and Naya, who she starred alongside on Glee from 2012 to 2015, including images of the two of them on set of the FOX series.

In the caption of the slideshow, Nene told her fans and followers that after learning Naya had disappeared after renting a boat for herself and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, she was praying for a miracle and hoping to see Naya return home to her son.

According to Nene, she is hurting at the thought of Naya’s death and is determined to hold the memories they shared close to her heart and remember the good times and the laughs they had as they worked together on Glee.

Nene then encouraged her fans and followers to pray for Naya’s family.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may recall, Nene shared a video of herself and Naya appearing alongside one another on the Bravo reality series on Sunday, just hours before her body was discovered on the lake. At the time, Nene said that she was speaking out after a number of her online audience members asked her why she hadn’t yet spoken out about her former co-star.

“I don’t know what to say!” she admitted. “This is so unreal to me and just devastating! I know her family is feeling overwhelmed and helpless. We are all praying this nightmare goes away! We trust you Lord Jesus. Please bring Naya home safe.”

Along with the video, Nene said that she and Maya had a fun time when they reunited with one another to film for Nene’s show during its sixth season.

“Here’s a fun video of me and Naya when she did a scene with me season 6 on [The Real Housewives of Atlanta],” Nene wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, authorities were able to locate Naya’s body after discovering a text message photograph she had sent of her young son, in which the child was seen posing in a cove. During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Robert Inglis, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team, said that the picture had been sent to one of Naya’s family members.