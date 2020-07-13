Hannah Palmer Wows In White Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Hannah Palmer lit up Instagram with her second photo update in less than 24 hours. The image, which featured her clad in lingerie, was shared on her page two hours ago and it has already earned her lots of praise from her 1.6 million fans.

The sizzling shot featured the blond bombshell sitting on the back of a gray couch in what appeared to be a living room. The area was beautifully decorated with black marble furniture, including a coffee table that was covered with a silver bowl and a glass vase that was filled with green plants. The opposite table had a bouquet of orange and red flowers and a few candles.

Hannah rested her derriere on the back of the sofa and kicked her legs out in front of her. She placed one arm behind her back and bent the opposite arm at her elbow as she ran her fingers through her curls. The model looked into the camera with her lips pursed and stared at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. She sported a one-piece bodysuit that showed off her sexy curves.

The white lingerie clung tightly to Hannah’s figure as she showed off her tiny midsection and waist. Its cups were constructed of semi-sheer lace that was scalloped along the edges. It had thin straps and a scoop neckline that allowed her to flaunt her voluptuous chest as her muscular arms were left entirely bare. The sides of the piece were adorned with lace fabric that hit high on her thigh as she flaunted her bronze stems. The middle of the clothing featured white stripes and thin fabric that teased her taut tummy underneath.

Hannah kept her accessories simple and wore a silver ring on her pointer finger. She styled her hair with a middle part and added voluminous waves that tumbled messily over her shoulders and back. She was all done up in a flawless application of makeup, one that appeared to include defined brows, mascara, blush, and a light pink lipgloss.

In the caption, Hannah reminded her fans to be good to her. Since the photo was shared on her page, it’s earned her over 44,000 likes and 731 comments from her captivated audience. Some social media users complimented her figure while a few others chimed in using emoji.

“You look beautiful as ever girl. Love the photo and the white is gorgeous,” one Instagrammer commented with a few red hearts.

“Wow you look so beautiful my sexy girl,” another fan chimed in.

“You are so hot and geogous….” a third follower wrote, alongside a trio of flames.

Another person called her an “absolute angel.”