Jasmine Sanders Stuns In White Bikini On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue announced on Monday, July 13, that Jasmine Sanders is one of the cover girls for the 2020 edition and posted a photo of it to its Instagram account for its 2.1 million fans to enjoy.

Sanders, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2019 for her shoot in Costa Rica, looked gorgeous in the cover shoot, captured by Yu Tsai, according to the post. She posed on a beach, which was blurred in the background to allow the focus to rest solely on the model.

She rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with caramel skin tone. The bandeau top had an underwire structure and demi cups that bared quite a bit of skin. The narrow sides exposed a tattoo of what looked to be an infinity symbol on her right ribcage. The matching bottoms were high-rise, resting above her belly button, in a style that oozed vintage vibes. It included a white belt and loops at the waistband.

Sanders wore an elegant golden chain necklace to complete the look. Her blond hair was styled in curls that flowed to the left, falling over her shoulder. Her makeup seemingly included nude lipstick, bronzer, a light, earthy shadow and mascara, which made her blue eyes stand out.

The post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 100 comments since going live earlier today. Fans of the magazine took to the comments section to share their reaction to Sanders landing the coveted spot on one of the covers.

“Heck FREAKING yes!!!! So genuinely sweet, hard working, and gorgeous! Jasmine deserves this 3050%,” one user raved.

“Such a strong, inspiring, stunning woman,” replied another user.

“She is so beautiful, it hurts,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Finally, a SI cover girl who doesn’t have to have ginormous boobs. Much respect to women who are proud of their unaltered bodies,” added a fourth fan.

In addition to Sanders, the magazine’s other three covers feature Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, and the three of them together, with Sanders posing in the middle. The post also announced that the new issue will be on on newsstands and online on Tuesday, July 21. All three models were shot by Tsai in Bali, Indonesia.

“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said, according to Entertainment Online. “These women are limitless and unstoppable, and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise.”