Jasmine Sanders Stuns In White Bikini On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue announced on Monday, July 13, that Jasmine Sanders is one of the cover girls for the 2020 edition and posted a photo of it to its Instagram account for its 2.1 million fans to enjoy.
Sanders, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2019 for her shoot in Costa Rica, looked gorgeous in the cover shoot, captured by Yu Tsai, according to the post. She posed on a beach, which was blurred in the background to allow the focus to rest solely on the model.
She rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with caramel skin tone. The bandeau top had an underwire structure and demi cups that bared quite a bit of skin. The narrow sides exposed a tattoo of what looked to be an infinity symbol on her right ribcage. The matching bottoms were high-rise, resting above her belly button, in a style that oozed vintage vibes. It included a white belt and loops at the waistband.
Sanders wore an elegant golden chain necklace to complete the look. Her blond hair was styled in curls that flowed to the left, falling over her shoulder. Her makeup seemingly included nude lipstick, bronzer, a light, earthy shadow and mascara, which made her blue eyes stand out.
@goldenbarbie is no stranger to the world of modeling, having started her career at the age of 13. Jasmine Sanders made a splash last year in her first appearance in SI Swim, winning Rookie of the Year for her shoot in Costa Rica. She’s continued to make an impact as part of the SI Swimsuit family, from speaking on panels at our launch events to spending hours interviewing, connecting and inspiring Swim Search hopefuls. If you’re one of the 3.9 million people who follow Jasmine on social media, you’ll see her steadfast commitment to fighting for social justice. She uses her platform to provide resources on actions that can be taken—how to donate, sign petitions and more—to educate her fans, all the while sharing her experience as a Black woman in America. “Jasmine is never about Jasmine. Jasmine is about the people who surround her, and her innate desire to go out of her way to make the people who love and support her know that feeling is mutual,” says Day. “Evident from the fact she has amassed millions of fans across social media and champions for the Black, Brown and marginalized communities, using her voice in the most powerful way possible in times and places where it matters most, Jasmine is a true phenomenon.” #SISwim2020 is on newsstands and online Tuesday, July 21st! Head to the link in bio for more. @yutsai88 @tracymurphymua @jrug8 @sooribali @cathaypacific #sooribali #cathaypacific
The post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 100 comments since going live earlier today. Fans of the magazine took to the comments section to share their reaction to Sanders landing the coveted spot on one of the covers.
“Heck FREAKING yes!!!! So genuinely sweet, hard working, and gorgeous! Jasmine deserves this 3050%,” one user raved.
“Such a strong, inspiring, stunning woman,” replied another user.
“She is so beautiful, it hurts,” a third admirer chimed in.
“Finally, a SI cover girl who doesn’t have to have ginormous boobs. Much respect to women who are proud of their unaltered bodies,” added a fourth fan.
In addition to Sanders, the magazine’s other three covers feature Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, and the three of them together, with Sanders posing in the middle. The post also announced that the new issue will be on on newsstands and online on Tuesday, July 21. All three models were shot by Tsai in Bali, Indonesia.
“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said, according to Entertainment Online. “These women are limitless and unstoppable, and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise.”