Jared Kushner’s ‘Stock’ In Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Declining, Report Says

A Monday report from Business Insider claimed that Donald Trump is trying to cut Jared Kushner out of the loop by reaching out directly to Republican strategists in Florida, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Raw Story reported.

According to the report, Kushner’s “stock” in Trump’s inner circle has taken a significant fall. Conversely, some Trump advisers reportedly believe that the president’s recent decision to circumvent Kushner is an example of his management style and not a reflection of his son-in-law’s diminishing influence.

Another report suggested that Trump’s allies are growing concerned with the direction of the president’s reelection campaign as Kushner takes charge. Nevertheless, a former Trump staffer claimed that Kushner is not likely going anywhere due to his ties to the family.

As reported by Salon, the president’s former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, previously said that Kushner was the most powerful person in the White House.

“It varied from time to time,” Bolton said when pressed by NBC News’ Martha Raddatz on the most powerful person in the White House. “The sustained answer to that question… is Jared Kushner.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Kushner has made controversial advice to the president on numerous occasions. As reported by Newsweek, Kushner allegedly pressured Trump to fire former FBI Director James Comey. According to the publication, Kushner told Trump that Democrats and the FBI would support Comey’s firing. Kushner’s involvement was allegedly investigated by former special counsel Robert Mueller. However, a White House attorney claimed that Kushner played “no meaningful role” in the president’s decision to remove Comey from his post.

During an April appearance on Fox & Friends, Kushner predicted that America’s economy would return to normal by July despite the coronavirus pandemic. Despite Kushner’s prediction, the COVID-19 situation has escalated in recent weeks as the number of infected people continues to surge across the country. In addition, the unemployment rate in America remains at 11.1 percent despite Kushner’s claim at the time that an economic rebound was imminent.

Raw Story’s report on Monday claimed that the news of Kushner’s purportedly dwindling influence comes amid frustration with the strategists of Trump’s reelection campaign.