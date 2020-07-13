Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A Colorful Set

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a sexy, colorful set that highlighted her voluptuous figure to perfection. Ashley stood in the middle of a field studded with vibrant red flowers, with several large trees visible in the background as well. A swinging chair hung from a thick tree branch in the distance, and the pale blue sky peeked through the foliage to illuminate the shot. Ashley didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be in the middle of a tropical paradise.

The outfit Ashley wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and her look flaunted her curves.

The picture was taken from a far away perspective so that Ashley’s entire body was in the frame. She accentuated her ample chest with a crop top that was knotted just below her assets, with sleeves that came to just above her elbows. The fabric featured horizontal stripes and the figure-hugging silhouette drew even more attention to her chest. The top had a subtle v-neck neckline and left several inches of her stomach exposed, but her cleavage remained hidden.

Ashley paired the crop top with a matching bodycon miniskirt that incorporated the same bright colors. The skirt had a high-waisted fit that emphasized her hourglass figure, and the hem came to just above her knees. Her sculpted calves were on display in the look, and she positioned her body in a way that highlighted her shapely rear.

Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in beachy waves, and she had her arms raised as she arched her back slightly in the sensual snap.

In the caption of the post, Ashley expressed her appreciation for bold colors in the summer season, and her followers absolutely loved the sexy post. It racked up over 5,600 likes within one hour, as well as 79 comments from her eager fans.

“An incredibly beautiful photo!” one follower commented.

“Omg a goddess,” another added, captivated by Ashley’s curvaceous figure.

“Just absolutely gorgeous wow,” a third fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I think that should be your signature pose it’s perfect,” another remarked.

