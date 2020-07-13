Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Sports Bra While Holding A White Claw

On Monday, July 13, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing on a paved pathway in front of green foliage at an undisclosed location. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging black sports bra and gray shorts adorned with a map of the United States. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of white Nike Air Force 1s, red-tinted sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a cross pendant necklace, a watch, numerous bracelets, and a black Prada bag.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and a deep middle part. While her sunglasses concealed some of her face, it appeared that she was wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering light pink color.

In the first image, the Instagram star kneeled on the ground with her shoulders back, as she held on to an opened can of White Claw Hard Seltzer. She tilted her head and looked toward the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. Stassie altered her position for the following photo by tugging on a strand of her hair. She stuck out her tongue and brought the White Claw closer to her mouth in the final snap.

Stassie left a cherry emoji in the post’s caption, seemingly in reference to the flavor of her alcoholic beverage.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 360,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“[Y]our beauty is incomparable!” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“[Y]ou have the cutest smile,” added a different devotee.

“You are so freaking pretty,” chimed in a third Instagram user, along with a pink heart emoji.

Stassie’s best friend, Kylie Jenner, also took the time to comment on the post.

“[M]y love,” wrote the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

Stassie has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.