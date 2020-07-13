Alexis Skyy Flaunts Phenomenal Figure In String Bikini In Mexico

Alexis Skyy stunned many of her 4.2 million Instagram fans on Monday, July 13, with her most recent update. The Love & Hip-Hop star posted a photo in which she smoldered in a stylish bikini that put her hourglass figure front and center.

The photo showed Skyy striking a sexy pose in front of an infinity pool, which overlooked a cute villa while a deep-blue ocean filled the background. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

She sizzled in a brown two-piece that boasted a nude print that suggested her suit was from Louis Vuitton. Her top had tiny triangles and thin straps that put her cleavage on display. Skyy paired it with matching bottoms that tied on the sides. She pulled them up high, putting her full hips fully on show.

Skyy accessorized her outfit with a bright yellow bucket hat, which protected her eyes from the sun in the picture. Her raven hair was down and styled in curls that fell onto her shoulders. While the shadow cast by the hat made her face hard to see, she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

Skyy faced the camera while turning her head to the right. She looked at a point in the distance with focused eyes and parted lips. She placed her right leg in front of the left, further highlighting her curvaceous lower body. She tugged at the sides of her bottoms, spicing things up a notch and flaunting her toned upper arms.

The photo quickly became popular with her fans, who flocked to the comments section to praise Skyy’s beauty and also to wish her a happy birthday, which is tomorrow, July 14, according to her Wikipedia page. Within just half an hour, the photo garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 300 messages.

“Have a blast baby girl,” one user wished her.

“Flawless, u and ur daughter,” replied another fan.

“Happy Birthday Lexi,”

“Ur my role model,” added a fourth fan.

Skyy recently shared another bikini photo when she took to the social media app to show how she celebrated her 26th birthday, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Her bikini top consisted of a halter strap and triangular-shaped cups with nothing but string connecting them. The bottoms of her swimsuit were equally skimpy, settling a few inches below her navel and cinching at her sides. She also opted to wear a swimsuit cover in the form of a floor-length white gown