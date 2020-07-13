Iggy Azalea Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Tight Jumpsuit While Rocking Sky-High Ponytail

Iggy Azalea delighted her 13.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new snapshot that showed off her bombshell curves. The photo was Azalea’s first upload since July 1.

The snap captured Azalea “walking away” in the evening. She appeared to be outdoors where she posed in the middle of a parking space. Behind her were a brick wall and a few parked vehicles and she posed with her figure in profile as she took a step forward and gazed into the camera.

The 30-year-old flaunted her bombshell curves in a tight bodysuit that did her figure nothing but favors. The garment appeared to be constructed of semi-sheer fabric that had red dots running covering its body. The front of the jumpsuit featured a black stripe that ran from her neckline to her crotch. The piece was incredibly tight around her midsection, showing off her tiny waist.

Her right pantleg was constructed of royal blue fabric that had a layer of dots over it. Meanwhile, the bottom of the bodysuit had stirrups that covered a portion of her foot. The arms and the legs of the garment clung tightly to Azalea’s muscular extremities and the babe added even more height to her 5’10” frame with a pair of clear heels. Azalea added a couple of massive silver hoop earrings as her only accessory.

The songstress wore her long, blond locks in a sky-high ponytail, allowing her grouped hair to tumble down to the middle of her back. The front section of her hair was in a middle part with a few loose pieces acting as bangs to frame her face.

Azalea was all done up with a stunning application of glam that brought out all of her beautiful features. Azalea’s look appeared to include foundation, blush, highlighter, defined brows, and matte lipstick on her plump pout.

Unsurprisingly, the photo has garnered over 529,000 likes while an additional 5,400 fans flocked to the comments section to share their love for the update. Several Instagrammers commented on the model’s figure, while countless others flooded the post with emoji.

“Can’t wait for the album Love you queen,” one social media user commented alongside a single red heart emoji.

“Omg yasssss…. Serving it to the GAAAWDS,” a second follower raved.

“Anyone else ready for @thenewclassic to chart again! Thanks I get started and sally walker delivered hard,” another fan complimented.

“How are you so fine,” a fourth fan asked.