Sierra Skye Flaunts Serious Underboob In A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

In her latest Instagram post, Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot snap taken while she was perched in the trunk of a car. Sierra didn’t include a geotag that specified where the picture was taken, but she sat in the back of a car with the trunk popped open.

Sierra’s toned body looked incredible in the skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination. On top, she wore a simple yet super sexy white crop top that featured a square neckline and thick straps stretching over her shoulders. The look was sleeveless, leaving her slim arms exposed. Though the neckline didn’t reveal any cleavage, the crop top didn’t even reach the bottom of Sierra’s breasts, and thus the blond bombshell had a serious amount of underboob on display.

The tank was crafted from a ribbed white fabric that stretched across her ample assets, and had some writing on the chest in pale gray script. Her chiselled stomach was on full display as well, and she paired the white crop top with skimpy Daisy Dukes.

The waistband of Sierra’s Daisy Dukes came to just below her belly button, accentuating her hourglass figure. Her legs were perched on the back of the car so not all of the Daisy Dukes were visible in the shot, but she appeared to have selected a light-wash pair with distressed detailing. The minuscule shorts put her long, lean legs on full display, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings and some sneakers.

Sierra’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, and she left a few strands loose to frame her face. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She gazed off into the distance as she placed one hand on her knee and the other on the floor of the trunk beside her.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it racked up over 34,300 likes within two hours, as well as 238 comments from her eager fans.

“Baddest in the game,” one fan remarked, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You’re the hottest girl in the world,” another follower wrote.

“I love your top,” another fan added, including several heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Always gorgeous,” a fourth fan commented simply.

Sierra loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire, from Daisy Dukes to sexy bikinis. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a strapless bikini top in a bold orange-and-turquoise print, paired with matching bikini bottoms. The swimsuit featured criss-cross detailing that added a seductive vibe, and Sierra flaunted her bronzed body while lounging out on a patio.