Ghislaine Maxwell Tried To Flee When FBI Agents Showed Up To Arrest Her, According To Prosecutors

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused “madame” of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, tried to flee the New Hampshire home where she’d been hiding when FBI agents arrested her, CNN reported. For this and other reasons, prosecutors said Monday at her bail hearing, she should not be granted bail and should be kept behind bars.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maxwell, who is accused of procuring and grooming underage girls to have sex with Epstein, had been on the lam from law enforcement for months prior to her July 2 arrest. During the years she was on the run, she hadn’t actually been charged with any crimes, and instead had been dodging court subpoenas related to civil cases against her former friend. Indeed, so good was Maxwell at hiding that even her own attorneys claimed not to know where she was.

However, following her arrest, prosecutors later charged her with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury.

On Monday, prosecutors laid out their case as to why Maxwell should be kept behind bars, as opposed to her own request to be kept on home confinement with a GPS monitoring device.

Specifically, they say that when authorities turned up to arrest her, Maxwell disobeyed an order to open the door, and instead fled to a different room in the house and hid inside, before she was found.

“As the agents conducted a security sweep of the house, they also noticed a cell phone wrapped in tin foil on top of a desk, a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection, not by the press or public, which of course would have no ability to trace her phone or intercept her communications, but by law enforcement,” prosecutors wrote.

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

Further, prosecutors say that Maxwell’s brother had hired former members of the British military to guard his sister at the New Hampshire property. One of the guards had allegedly been given a credit card, with a limit of $1 million, to make purchases for her.

Prosecutors also noted that Maxwell has three passports, multiple properties, and access to vast wealth — all tools she could use in order to go on the lam again. Indeed, as CNBC reported, she has French citizenship, and France does not extradite its own citizens. In other words, she could escape to France and live there the rest of her life without answering for her alleged crimes committed with and on behalf of Epstein.

Maxwell is scheduled to appear in court, video video conferencing, on Tuesday.