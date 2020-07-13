Sofia Bevarly Takes A Phone Call In Smoking Hot Orange Bikini

Sofia Bevarly slipped back into a bikini for her most recent Instagram share and her 1.4 million fans could not be more thrilled. The brunette bombshell added the smoking-hot photo to her feed on Monday and it’s earned her nothing but love from her followers.

In the photo, the model appeared in the center of the frame and held her cell phone in her right hand, while the opposite rested near her side. The basic background featured an off-white color and the Florida-born beauty did not use a geotag to indicate her specific location. Sofia’s eyes wandered off into the distance as she opened her mouth slightly for the camera.

The model rocked a sexy orange bikini that showed off her voluptuous curves. The top of her suit had a balconette cut with an underwire bottom that pushed up her ample bust, while the suit’s scooping neckline showed off her tanned cleavage. The garment had small straps that stretched over her shoulders and left her fit arms on display.

The bottom of the swimsuit was just as hot. Its waistband rode a few inches below her taut tummy and the sides of the swimwear sat high on her hipbones, teasing a glimpse of her shapely thighs. Sofia added a ring as her only accessory and allowed her sun-kissed skin to speak for itself.

The model styled her long dark curls in a side part as her hair tumbled over her shoulder and down her back. It looked like she wore a small amount of makeup but kept the majority of her bronzed skin untouched. Sofia appeared to rock defined brows and a few layers of mascara. It seemed like she lined the bottom of her eyes with dark eyeliner and brushed her cheeks with blush.

In the caption, the model teased fans and asked them to guess who she was on the phone with. Sofia added a few phone emoji to the end of her post and told fans that anyone who weighed in with the correct guess would get a shoutout.

In two hours, the photo has already earned over 32,000 likes. More than 650 followers chimed in with guesses, while a few more complimented her killer figure.

“Was it your call I just missed? Typical,” one follower joked.

“You can’t guess. She’s talking to me. Call me anytime girl,” chimed in a second Instagram user.

“Everyone knows you’re on the phone with your mother!” a third fan added with a single green heart emoji.