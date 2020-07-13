Naya Rivera’s Family & ‘Glee’ Friends Gather At Lake Piru To Mourn Her Death Together

A poignant photo has emerged just hours after actress Naya Rivera was confirmed to have died after going missing last week. Several of Naya’s former Glee co-stars reportedly joined some of her family members in a heartbreaking moment along the shoreline of Lake Piru in California. This is the place where the actress had gone boating with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey and subsequently disappeared.

On Monday morning, authorities recovered a body from Lake Piru and sources confirmed to TMZ that the body recovered was Naya’s.

Since then, a photo taken of a group of people standing near the water has emerged. According to TMZ, the group was a mix consisting of some of Naya’s family members and friends from her time starring on Glee. The photo was taken from a bit of a distance, seemingly allowing a bit of privacy as the group mourned and shared their heartbreak.

The Daily Mail shared several photos from the gathering and confirmed that Naya’s close friend and Glee co-star Heather Morris was one of the people there. It appeared that Amber Riley may have been a part of the group, and Glee fans thought they could make out some other prominent show members in the group as well.

The touching photo was also shared by a number of people on Twitter, in one instance by former senior NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington.

Cast of ‘Glee’ and family members gather at lake where Naya Rivera’s body was found. pic.twitter.com/qKPhtAKFz8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 13, 2020

The photo showed a group of 12 people standing on the sand, facing the water of Lake Piru. The picture showed the group from behind, and they all held hands with one another. As the photo made its way across social media, Glee fans mourned Naya’s death.

Some Glee fans noted that Naya’s body was recovered on the seventh anniversary of co-star Cory Monteith’s death. This was a chilling detail for many who still mourn the loss of Cory.

“they have been through so much. Praying for all of them and Naya’s family,” tweeted one person after seeing the heartbreaking photo.

“This hurts my soul,” another person said on Twitter.

Even some people across social media who were not Glee viewers found the photo to be quite touching.

“Never seen the show. But this is incredibly moving,” one tweet noted.

“Good lord this is sad. Poor Naya. I feel for everyone who knew and loved her,” someone else wrote.

There were a number of Glee fans who also expressed frustration or outrage over the photo being taken and shared. At the same time, many others seemed touched by the shot and were glad to see the group of co-stars gathering together in person as they coped with this devastating and shocking loss.