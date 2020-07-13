‘Riverdale’ Actor K.J. Apa To Co-Star Alongside Sofia Carson In Michael Bay’s Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’

Riverdale actor K.J. Apa will co-star with Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists alumna Sofia Carson in Michael Bay’s new pandemic thriller Songbird, according to a report from Deadline. Carson and Apa will portray “star-crossed lovers” in the movie, which has already started filming in Los Angeles, California.

“Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, ‘Songbird’ takes place two years into the future, as a lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots,” said the article.

Carson will portray Apa’s girlfriend in the movie.

Her character will be quarantined inside of her home, while Apa’s role is that of an “essential worker.” His character also has a “rare immunity” to the virus.

The couple will have to grapple with the fact they cannot be together in person due to pandemic.

The two young stars will be joined by Demi Moore, who seemingly plays the film’s antagonist — a matriarch of a powerful family in control of “murderous vigilantes.”

Additional castmembers include Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, Peter Stormare, and Bradley Whitford. The film will be directed by Adam Mason, whose previous credits include multiple episodes of Hulu’s horror anthology series Into the Dark and the 2009 horror film Blood River.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The reactions to the news appeared mixed on social media. Fans of Carson and Apa were proud of the stars for getting gainful employment, but others felt that a pandemic thriller with striking similarities to current events and the ongoing public health crisis was somewhat tone-deaf.

“I really hope this isn’t another movie where Americans save the world…maybe they’re playing New Zealanders that actually listen to experts and do something to fight the pandemic!” wrote one person.

However, other fans seemed very excited about the prospect of seeing the two actors appearing in a project together.

“Sofia Carson and KJ Apa?? B*tch where do I sign up,” tweeted a second user.

Aside from Songbird, Apa’s claim to fame primarily stems from Riverdale, although he has starred in a few other movies, such as The Hate U Give, I Still Believe, and The Last Summer.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Apart from the Pretty Little Liar spin-off, Carson is most prominently known for her work as Evie in Disney’s Descendants franchise.

Songbird has not yet been sold to a distributor, so it is unclear if it will get a theatrical run or go straight to streaming.

Deadline stated the film would be almost entirely financed by “former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives.”