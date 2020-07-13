Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Workout Ensemble

British bombshell Bethany Lily April captured thousands of fans’ attention on social media after she shared a sizzling slideshow of herself on Monday, July 13. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 3.1 million followers, and the post quickly became a smash.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors for the two-photo series as she sat down on grass. Bethany took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses. She emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, pushed her chest forward, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back.

She also appeared to be rocking some makeup for the images, a move that brought out her natural facial features and added some glam to her overall athletic appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that easily stole the show in the images, as she flaunted them while wearing a revealing workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a sporty black and neon blue top that featured two thick straps that went over Bethany’s shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave too much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, highlighting her bust. The top also featured a very plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of cleavage.

Bethany paired the sporty top with a pair of matching bottoms that looked to be made out of a soft, stretch material. The pants also helped to flaunt her figure as they were very tight on her, particularly displaying her tiny waist, hips, and derriere.

The fitness model did not specify where she was photographed.

The slideshow was received with a lot of support from fans, amassing more than 35,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. An additional 900 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Bethany on her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“Wow, you are amazing lady,” one Instagram user commented.

“Absolutely beautiful,” added a second fan.

“You look like an angel,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wonderful and stunning,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bethany has taken to Instagram to share a number of sizzling updates of herself as of late. Just on Fourth of July, she wowed her fans once again after rocking a skimpy powder-blue bikini that showcased her flawless figure, per The Inquisitr. That post garnered more than 93,000 likes.