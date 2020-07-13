UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini For Latest Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich delighted fans by putting her curvaceous figure on display in her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was photographed on a boat wearing a bikini that flaunted her athletic backside.

The 125-pound fighter showed off her gentler side for this snap which offered fans an eyeful of her curvy figure. She was shot on a boat out on the water with a picturesque background. Ostovich has been spending time in her home state of Hawaii amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and she tagged the location as Kaneohe, Hawaii for this boat side photo.

The 29-year-old was photographed with her back to the camera and her body turned slightly to the side. Ostovich was on the deck of a boat, and the sky above looked gorgeous while a scenic mountain top was visible in the distance. She wore her long black hair down, and it was blowing in the wind, with a white hat on her head.

Ostovich knelt down and sat on top of her feet, which were squished against her derriere. Her head was turned to the side and her face was mostly obscured by the ball cap, but a large smile could be seen. The fighter put her left arm in front of her body while her right arm grabbed onto her hair. She rocked a multi-color swimsuit, and while the top was not in plain sight, her high-waist thong bottoms were. The pose, coupled with the revealing bottoms, treated viewers to a clear shot of her fit booty.

The fighter tagged 2BDesired Swimwear in the photo, and included a caption about fashion where she added a coconut and globe emoji.

Many of her 692,000 Instagram followers flocked to the enticing snap, and more than 67,000 showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over 19 hours after it went online. Ostovich received over 500 comments as her replies were littered with fire emoji. MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez, and model Valeria Orsini were among those who left that emoji in the comment section.

“You look magnificent,” one fan wrote while adding heart-eye and peach emoji.

“Looking good Rach!!!” NBA player Branden Dawson replied.

“The most beautiful,” one follower commented alongside a heart emoji.

“U are so fine,” added another.

