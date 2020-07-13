‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Gloria Confesses Her Lies

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, July 14 teases storylines from March 31, 2005. Gloria tried to keep the true identity away from John, but she ended up confessing her lies shortly before Kevin arrived to speak with her. Jack wanted to charm Phyllis since she was mad at him, but Daniel didn’t appreciate being part of the plan, and Phyllis didn’t end up being very receptive to the whole thing. Then, Nikki wondered if Sharon was the cause of Cassie’s issues.

Gloria confessed the truth about her sons to John (Jerry Douglas), according to SheKnows Soaps. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) wanted to get to know John even though Michael (Christian LeBlanc) warned him against going over to the Abbott mansion. There was just one problem, though — Gloria had paid two boys money to pretend to be her sons so that John wouldn’t know who her real sons were. Glo confessed her deception, and John was angry about the lies. In the middle of their discussion, Kevin knocked on the door. John told him to go away, but Gloria stopped him. She let a stunned John know that Kevin was one of her sons, which explained a few things. Would John be able to forgive Glo for lying?

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) laid on the Abbott charm for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), but she didn’t entirely fall for it. He tried to get Daniel to help him make dinner, but Daniel realized that Jack had ulterior motives. Daniel accused Jack of using the situation to try to make things up to Phyllis since she was angry with Jack. Daniel didn’t want to be part of any of Jack’s plans, and he apologized for trying to put Daniel in the middle. However, the two decided to move forward with dinner anyway after they’d cleared the air. When Phyllis arrived, she was surprised to find Jack in her kitchen. He expressed his desire to have dinner together, but Phyllis wondered if Jack had plans to poison her.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wondered whether daughter-in-law Sharon (Sharon Case) was a good mother. After Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Sharon that he didn’t have time to talk to Cassie (Camryn Grimes), Nikki overheard Sharon talking about how worried she felt for Cassie. Always nosey, Nikki demanded to know what was going on with Cassie. She told Sharon that she wanted to know if anything was wrong with Nick’s adopted daughter. As usual, Nikki suspected that Sharon might be the cause of Cassie’s issues since she had never liked Nick and Sharon together.