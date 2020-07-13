‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Accuses Chad Of Flirting With Gwen, Eric & Nicole’s Wedding Starts

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 reveal that there will be some brand new drama as the week rolls on in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) accuse her enemy Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) of being romantically interested in Jake Lambert’s (Brandon Barash) former girlfriend, Gwen.

It seems that Gabi may seen Chad and Gwen together and believe that there may be some sparks between the two. Of course, Gabi will remind Chad that he is a happily married man, even though his wife Abigail Devaruax (Kate Mansi) left Salem and headed to Florida in order to seek professional treatment for her mental health issues.

Gabi will likely pick at Chad about what she saw, and he could blow up at his former sister-in-law/ex-girlfriend at any time. Chad and Gabi were once great friends and even lovers. However, their relationship has been torn down over and over, and they now have only bad blood between them as they both like to fight for their claim to DiMera Enterprises.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gwen will try to find her way back into Jake’s bed. While Gwen and Jake have a long history, and they recently hit the sheets together, Jake will try to keep his promise to Gabi. Jake and Gabi promised each other that they would be celibate until they found out more about whether or not Jake is Gabi’s presumed dead husband, Stefan DiMera.

However, Gwen won’t make it easy for Jake to keep his word. She’ll pull out all of the stops when it comes to her seduction plan, as she wants to win Jake’s heart and leave his relationship with Gabi in the dust.

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will do a favor for her own enemy, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). Kate and Vivian may hate each other, but Kate has agreed to talk to Dr. Rolf (William Utay) and find out where she could get her hands on the serum that could potentially bring back Jake’s memory and turn him back into Stefan. On Tuesday, Kate will find the serum.

Finally, the long awaiting wedding of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will begin. The couple have been waiting for this day for decades, and their friends and family members will be excited to see them finally walk down the aisle together.

However, it appears their wedding day won’t be without drama when Eric’s twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) comes to town.