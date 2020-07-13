Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes While Posing On A Fire Hydrant

On Monday, July 13, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez uploaded a tantalizing behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The brief clip showed the 30-year-old posing for the professional photographer, Gabriel Renné, on a busy sidewalk with numerous cars and people in the background.

Suzy flaunted her fantastic figure in a cropped Futbol Club Barcelona jersey and a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She also wore a mask that matched her jersey and black leather thigh-high boots.

Makeup artist Joan Blackbird assisted with her glamourous look. While her lower face was completely covered by her mask, it appeared that he had enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

The video begins with the model standing with her thighs pressed against a fire hydrant in front of a sidewalk. She placed one of her hands on her hip and the other on the side of her head, as she gazed at the camera. The photographer then walked toward her and instructed the model to adjust her top. She complied and struck a slightly different pose.

The clip was paired with the song “Angel” by Akon.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the social media sensation noted that the video was filmed in São Paulo, Brazil. She explained that she was modeling on behalf of an unnamed streaming service that has not yet been launched in South America. Suzy also made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged her followers to take the proper precautions.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Suzy has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red bra and barely-there white bottoms. That post has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.