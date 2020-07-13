Kate Bock Rocks Crop Top & Cheeky Bikini Bottoms In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photoshoot

Kate Bock has plenty to be excited abut these days. Judging from her most recent Instagram update, at least part of the reason why she is thrilled is because she is featured on one of the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year. The magazine, which hits the stands on July 21, decided to go with four covers this year, with Kate emerging as one of the chosen few.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared a post that consisted of three video clips that showed some behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot. The geotag indicated that she was on a beach in Bali. The setting was gorgeous as the waves rolled ashore with blue sky overhead.

Wearing all white, Kate looked fabulous as she sported a short-sleeved crop top that was knotted in the front just below her breasts. She also wore a pair of white bikini bottoms that featured tiny strings wrapped around her hips. The outfit emphasized her long, trim torso and toned legs.

Kate’s clips were all similar in that they showed her as she posed barefoot on the beach while a person behind a camera filmed her. In the first video, she struck several sexy poses. She walked toward the camera as she tossed her hair over her shoulder. She then strutted her stuff while flaunting her chiseled abs and hourglass shape before turning around and showing off her backside. While turned around, she looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a flirty look.

The second and third clips were loops. The first one captured her with her arms over her head while she took a step in the shallow water. The second one saw her twirling along the beach, showing off her behind in the cheeky swimsuit.

With wavy, windblown hair, Kate looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a light amount of eye shadow and blush on her cheeks.

Fans of the model took to the comments section to rave over how fantastic she looked.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” commented one admirer.

“So incredibly stunning,” a second follower wrote.

“Perfect, sexy body!! :)” a third Instagram user replied.

“You are like a beautiful.dream,” gushed a fourth fan.

Kate certainly has a body made for wearing tiny bikinis, and she indicated in an earlier post that appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated was a dream come true. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that featured her wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while she posed for a mirror selfie.