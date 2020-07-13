Laura Marie Hangs By The Pool In A Sexy Black Bathing Suit & Gold Choker

Laura Marie returned to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans. The model went scantily clad as she gushed over her revealing ensemble in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Laura looked smoking hot as she sported a black bathing suit. The tiny garment featured gold chain straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The suit was cut high on her curvy hips and drew attention to her tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned abs. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also in full view for the photo. She accessorized the style with some dangling earrings and a thick gold choker around her neck.

Laura hung out by the pool as she posed with her hip pushed out. She rested one hand on her thigh while the other tugged at the gold chain belt around her waist. She arched her back and bent one knee while giving a steamy stare into the camera. In the background of the post, a white fence and some green foliage could be seen while she soaked up some sun.

Laura wore her long, dark hair pulled back from her face and piled high on top of her head in a wrapped bun.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and pink eye shadow, as well as thick black eyeliner and defined brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was posted to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks on the pic.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“It’s hot. But your hotter. You make me melt not the sun,” another gushed.

“Always so gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“Cute girl,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently delighted her loyal followers when she posed in a tight green crop top and a pair of white seamless spandex shorts. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 12,000 likes and over 200 comments.