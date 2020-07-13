Barack Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Administration From Resuming Executions

Barack Obama-appointed judge Tanya Chutkan blocked Donald Trump’s administration from resuming executions on Monday hours before the first one since 2003 was to be carried out. As reported by The Hill, Chutkan slammed the Trump administration’s fast rollout of execution dates and expressed her belief that the administration’s new protocols likely violate the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

“The last-minute nature of this ruling is unfortunate, but no fault of the Plaintiffs,” she wrote in her order. “The succession of last-minute rulings is the result of the Government’s decision to set short execution dates even as many claims, including those addressed here, were pending. The Government is entitled to choose dates, but the court cannot take short cuts in its obligations in order to accommodate those dates.”

As reported by Reuters, Chutkan argued that the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee would likely cause him “extreme pain and needless suffering.” The protocol in question includes the uses of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate, which a medical expert Chutkan cited claimed would be a high enough dose to cause a person’s lungs to fill with bodily fluid and create an experience akin to drowning. According to Reuters, the Department of Justice (DOJ) created a “secret supply chain” to create and test pentobarbital ⁠— unbeknownst to some of the companies involved.

In response, the DOJ filed a notice outlining its plans to appeal Chutkan’s ruling, which it called “inappropriate.”

Mike Simons / Getty Images

According to Breitbart, Lee is convicted of murdering an Arkansas family of three in 1996. He reportedly stunned the victims with a stun gun before sealing their heads with plastic bags and duct tape and throwing them into the Illinois Bayou while weighed down with rocks.

Earlene Peterson, the mother and grandmother of two of the victims — and a Trump supporter — argued last month that Lee should not be executed. Instead, Peterson called for Lee to serve the same punishment as his co-defendant — a life sentence.

“We don’t want Danny Lee to be executed,” Peterson wrote in a statement.

The DOJ had scheduled two more executions this week as well as one in August. All of the individuals in question — Wesley Purkey, Dustin Honken, and Keith Nelson — were convicted of murdering children.

Per Reuters, the federal government’s push to resume capital punishment began shortly after Trump’s inauguration in 2017, which represented a shift from Obama’s administration, which enacted a de facto moratorium on the practice. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump appeared to suggest last year that his adversaries should face the death penalty.