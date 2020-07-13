Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Struggled With The Decision To Close Villa Blanca After 12 Years

Lisa Vanderpump didn't want to have to close her hotspot.

Lisa Vanderpump announced last week that she and her husband, Ken Todd, would be closing the doors to their Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, and according to a new report, it wasn’t an easy decision.

Days after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made the closure of her venue official, an insider has revealed that when it comes to making the decision to permanently close their restaurant after shutting down for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple struggled because they never wanted to see their run at Villa Blanca come to an end.

“Lisa and Ken loved Villa Blanca and were quite attached to it so it was really hard to close for them and it wasn’t an easy decision to make,” a source close to Lisa told Hollywood Life on July 13.

According to the source, Villa Blanca was essentially Lisa’s baby and a restaurant she visited nearly daily. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules well know, Lisa opened up Villa Blanca years before expanding her restaurant empire with TomTom, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge in West Hollywood, California and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

“They held onto it so long because they didn’t want to see it close,” added the source.

The insider went on to say that even prior to the shut down, Villa Blanca wasn’t doing all that well. Instead, patrons seemed to be focusing on Lisa and Ken’s other establishments in the nearby West Hollywood neighborhood. As the source explained, Villa Blanca was thought of as more of a lunch spot, or somewhere to visit for happy hour, and was never as packed as TomTom, SUR Restaurant, or PUMP Lounge.

“The rent for that corner in Beverly Hills is insanely expensive, too,” the insider added.

While TomTom, which is co-owned by Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, has not yet opened its doors amid the pandemic, Lisa is reportedly hoping to reopen the restaurant sometime next month.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd attend 4th Annual World Dog Day. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa first confirmed the news of Villa Blanca’s closure during an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday. At the time, Lisa admitted that she and Ken decided to close the restaurant’s doors after their landlord refused to renegotiate their rental agreement on the property.

“If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease wasn’t ending, we would have reopened, but unfortunately with Coronavirus, the situation was beyond our control,” she shared.