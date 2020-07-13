Maya Jama Sizzles In Crop Top & Sheer Bottoms While Rocking Wet Hair On Set Of Photoshoot

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes content of herself on a photoshoot. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for her showing off her eye-catching ensembles via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint followers with her most recent post.

Jama stunned in a purple crop top that displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She completed the outfit with sheer purple pants that showed off her black panties underneath. Jama appeared to have lace-up white shoes on that fell above her ankles. She accessorized with small hoop earrings, a jeweled bracelet, and a chain featuring a large pendant. The 25-year-old styled her long wet dark hair down and kept her nails short. Jama looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

For her upload, the former Loose Women panelist shared a short video of herself being captured for Wonderland Magazine. In the clip, Jama was being snapped by a photographer for the publication. She sat down on her side on top of a velvet sofa in front of a white bathroom worktop and continued to pose while the photographer kept shooting her every move. Jama struck fierce expressions while placing one hand on her hip. She then moved her left arm to her wet locks that were pushed over to one side. The TV personality was caught in natural lighting which helped showcase the glow of her skin complexion.

For her caption, she explained that the shoot took place today and will all be revealed soon.

In the span of one hour, the clip has been watched more than half a million times and has gathered in over 180,000 likes and 2,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“There’s no fu*king hope for the rest of us girls,” one user wrote.

“Too hot to handle,” another person shared.

“You look hot! In more ways than one,” remarked a third fan.

“Body goals,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

