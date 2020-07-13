Nina Dobrev Shows Off Incredible Figure In Houndstooth-Print Bikini

Nina Dobrev delighted her 20 million-plus Instagram followers with her second bikini-clad photo in as many days. The sizzling new upload was added to her page a few moments ago and was comprised of two brand-new images.

The first shot in the deck captured the actress posed outside. Nina did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, and she kept her caption simple, adding only an emoji and no words. The image was cropped below her chest, and a significant glare from the sun spilled over her shoulders. Nina looked off into the distance with a slight smile and accessorized her outfit with a trendy straw hat with a chin strap. She added a pair of rose-colored glasses to shield her eyes from the sun but did not appear to wear any additional accessories.

The second image in the series captured Nina front and center. She appeared to be having a blast and wore a massive smile on her face. At her back were a clear blue sky and a small body of water. The star raised one hand over her head and placed the other near her side as she showed off her incredible figure in a houndstooth-print bikini that hugged her in all the right places.

On her upper half, Nina rocked a balconette bikini top that had a tight underwire bottom. The cut of the suit teased a glimpse of cleavage while its thick straps allowed Nina to show off her tanned arms. She kept her collar bare and also showed off her trim abs. The bottom of the suit stretched over her waist, and its daringly high cut flaunted her sculpted thighs.

Nina styled her hair with a middle part, and her brunette tresses appeared to be filled with natural waves. Her hair spilled over one side of her shoulder and brushed the top of her bicep. The 31-year-old appeared to be wearing a minor application of makeup. Nina’s look seemed to include defined brows, mascara, and a light pink blush on the rounds of her cheek.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for Nina’s latest social media share. The post has already accrued over 378,000 likes. An additional 3,000-plus Instagrammers left comments.

“I love you so much, your so beautiful,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“You’re cute! I’ll admit you too much and your body is awesome,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I love you, nina. your such an inspiration to me,” another Instagrammer complimented.

“You look incredibly beautiful in these pictures… like a real goddess,” one more raved.