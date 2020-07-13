Los Angeles, San Diego Will Hold School Online Only This Fall, Against Trump Administration Demands

California’s two largest school districts, those of Los Angeles and San Diego, will hold classes online-only when school resumes this fall, The New York Times reported. That decision stands in contrast to the Trump administration’s push to have schools reopen for in-person instruction.

In a joint statement released Monday, the two school districts, with more than 825,000 students enrolled between them, said that the time is not right to bring children and teenagers back into close contact with one another — and with adults — in an indoor environment for multiple hours per day, multiple days per week, while the coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

Specifically, the statement says that research into the deadly pandemic is incomplete, and recommendations from the government have been contradictory.

Further, the statement notes that, while other countries have reopened their schools and not seen drastic spikes in coronavirus cases, there’s a difference between the general coronavirus picture in those countries versus California.

“One fact is clear. Those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither. The skyrocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control,” the statement reads in-part.

Further, Austin Beutner, the school superintendent in Los Angeles, said that putting kids back into school would effectively turn them into breeding grounds for the virus.

“There’s a public health imperative to keep schools from becoming a petri dish,” he said.

Beutner also said that once local infection rates in his district are down “sufficiently” and that widespread testing and contract-tracing protocols and in place, he’ll revisit the decision to go online.

Similarly, in San Diego, where until last week plans were in place to reopen schools with children attending in-person, Superintendent Cindy Marten cited teachers’ concerns, as well as the cost of thoroughly sanitizing the schools, and opted to go to online-only instruction. Like her colleague in L.A., Marten says that the decision will be revisited once infection rates have come down.

The decisions by the two largest school districts follow similar decisions made by other, smaller school districts in the Golden State. Already Santa Clara, Oakland and San Bernardino, among others, have announced that they will stick with online instruction until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to insist that children need to be back in school, in person. President Trump has even threatened to withhold federal funds from schools that don’t re-open for in-person education in the fall.