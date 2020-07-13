Kaitlyn Dever Slays In Black Velvet In New Instagram Photos

Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever took to Instagram on Monday to post a series of new photos in an all black ensemble.

In the photos, Dever is sitting on a block stool in front of a yellow stage curtain and keeps a “cool” demeanor as she poses.

The actress is wearing a black velvet pant suit with white stars. The sleeves are pulled up lying just below her elbows and the jacket has a low-v-neck cut. To accompany the suit, she is wearing two rings—one on each hand—and a pair of bold black and white earrings. The star’s chick look is the creation of celebrity stylist Karla Welch.

In the pictures, the Last Man Standing star’s auburn hair is lightly curled by hairstylist Carlos Ferraz. In the first photo, Dever is brushing her hair off of her shoulders. In the second she is holding both of her hands up as they reflect on the curtain and her hair falls down in front.

Her makeup was done by Emma White Turle. She is wearing black winged eyeliner, complimenting her dark brown eyes, and a subtle pink lip—and there is a hint of rouge on her cheeks.

The photos were taken by photographer Zoe McConnell. Dever tagged McConnell in her caption.

The 23-year-old has already received a number of praising comments on her photos.

“Wowwwww,” commented one Instagram user.

“Stunning,” commented another user.

“Love this whole look!” wrote another.

“Love this classic look, that jacket is a forever jacket, always in style,” commented another.

The photo was re-posted by Dever’s hairstylist, Carlos Ferraz, who used a zoomed out version of the first photo, revealing Dever wearing high black velvet pumps on her feet. In his caption, he congratulated Kaitlyn and the rest of the cast and crew of Netflix’s Unbelievable on their nomination for a TCAAward, which they received Sunday.

“It’s very well deserved,” wrote Ferraz.

Dever then commented on his re-post.

“Sending you love and hugs,” she wrote.

Kaitlyn Dever’s first major role on screen was playing Eve Baxter on the Fox sitcom Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen. She then became more widely known after starring in the 2019 film Booksmart directed by Olivia Wilde—who will soon be directing her second film, as reported by The Inquisitr. Dever is most recently being recognized for her leading role as Marie Adler in the 2019 mini-series Unbelievable, for which she received a Golden Globe.