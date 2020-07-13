Kaitlyn Dever Slays In Black Velvet In New Instagram Photos

Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever took to Instagram on Monday to post a series of new photos where she posed in an all-black ensemble.

In the snaps, Dever sat on a block stool in front of a yellow stage curtain, keeping a “cool” demeanor while posing. The actress wore a black velvet pantsuit with white stars. The sleeves were pulled up just below her elbows, while the jacket had a low V-neck cut. To accompany the suit, she sported two rings — one on each hand — and a pair of bold black and white earrings. The star’s chic look was the creation of celebrity stylist Karla Welch.

In the pictures, the Last Man Standing star wore her hair lightly curled. The first snap featured her brushing her hair off her shoulders. In the second, she held both her hands up as they reflected on the curtain, her locks falling down in front. Her hair was done by stylist Carlos Ferraz.

Dever’s makeup was done by Emma White Turle. She seemingly rocked black winged eyeliner to complement her dark brown eyes, as well as and a subtle pink lip and what looked like a hint of rouge on her cheeks.

The pictures were taken by photographer Zoe McConnell, who she tagged in the caption.

The 23-year-old got a number of positive comments on her photos since they were posted.

“Wowwwww,” commented one Instagram user.

“Stunning,” a second person remarked.

“Love this whole look!” wrote another.

“Love this classic look, that jacket is a forever jacket, always in style,” a fourth admirer gushed.

The photos were reposted by Ferraz, who used a zoomed-out version of the first image, revealing that Dever wore high black velvet pumps on her feet. In his caption, he congratulated the actress and the rest of the cast and crew of Netflix’s Unbelievable on their nomination for a TCA Award, which they received Sunday.

“It’s very well deserved,” Ferraz noted.

Dever then commented on his re-post.

“Sending you love and hugs,” she wrote.

Dever was first known onscreen for her role as Eve Baxter on the Fox sitcom Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen. She then became more widely known after starring in the 2019 film Booksmart. The movie was directed by Olivia Wilde, who will soon be directing her second film, as reported by The Inquisitr. Dever was most recently recognized for her leading role as Marie Adler in the 2019 miniseries Unbelievable, for which she received a Golden Globe.