Brennah Black Exposes Her Cleavage In A Dark Bikini For Steamy New Instagram Share

Brennah Black left little to the imagination on Monday afternoon when she posted yet another steamy upload to her Instagram account. The model showed some skin while joking about her relationship status in the caption of the post.

In the sexy pic, Brennah looked drop dead gorgeous while wearing a tiny black bikini with gold metal accents. The top featured thick straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while thrusting the spotlight on her round booty. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and lean legs in the photo.

Brennah laid on her stomach on top of a fluffy beige rug for the shot. She arched her back and popped her booty out while placing both of her hands in front of her. She tilted her head and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Brennah wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the long, golden locks in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to include smoky eye shadow and black eyeliner, as well as minimal mascara on her lashes and sculpted brows.

She looked to set off her tanned skin with bronzed blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She complete the glam look with pink gloss on her plump pout.

Brennah’s 554,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pic. The post garnered more than 3,300 likes within the 45 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 215 remarks on the photo.

“Hottie,” one follower declared.

“You’re great baby,” another wrote.

“You make me weak I am like jelly, very very pretty,” a third comment read.

“Incredibly beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about giving fans a look at her incredible curves. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah showcased her chiseled body just last week when she donned a sexy green string bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that photo has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 570 comments.