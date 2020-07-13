Abby Rao Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Skimpy Bikini

Abby Rao sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted some eye-catching new snapshots of herself on Monday, July 13. She shared the post with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, and it instantly caught the attention of plenty.

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, looked stunning as she was photographed outdoors for the two-photo slideshow. Abby took center stage in the series, standing directly in front of the camera. She switched between two similar poses in the photos and exuded both sultry and mysterious vibes as she shared a pout with the camera, while her eyes avoided its lens in one of the snapshots.

Her long, platinum blond hair was parted to the right and styled straight as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

Abby also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the slideshow, emphasizing her natural features and glamming up her poolside look. The application seemed to include foundation, blush, highlighter, eye shadow, bronzer, mascara, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her enviable figure that stood out most in the series, as the bombshell showed off her killer curves with a stylish-yet-revealing bikini.

Abby’s orange bathing suit top featured a green tropical print and a bandeau-styled body. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it fit tightly on the model, highlighting her busty assets. The swimsuit top also looked to reveal a great deal of cleavage, though Abby did not flash the camera her front side. She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs did not conceal much of her figure, as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showed off her curvaceous hips and pert derrière.

She finished the look off with a bouquet of flowers that she held in her left hand.

In the caption, Abby asserted that her fans get rid of the “bad energy” in their lives.

The post was met with a great deal of approval and support from fans, amassing more than 113,000 likes in just two hours. Additionally, more than 100 followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, beauty, and bikini.

“Beautiful babe,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous gal,” added a second fan.

“How stunning are you,” a third admirer asserted.

Abby is no stranger to sharing her flawless figure on Instagram. Earlier this week, on July 9, she wowed fans after sporting yet another revealing bikini that showed off her body, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 245,000 likes.