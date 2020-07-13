Kara Del Toro Smolders In Lingerie Set As She Teasingly Asks ‘Pancakes Or Waffles’

Model Kara Del Toro shared a new pair of photos on her Instagram page on Monday and these immediately generated a lot of heat among her fans. The Maxim model wore a jaw-dropping set of lingerie and teased her 1.5 million followers with a light-hearted captio.

The 28-year-old blond bombshell signaled that her lingerie set was from the brand For Love & Lemons, and it was the perfect choice for Kara’s jaw-dropping curves. She also wore her glasses along with a black cardigan sweater and gave off something of a sexy-yet-serious vibe.

The lacy bra and panty lingerie set consisted of sheer panels, cream lace accents, and what appeared to be dusty rose-colored straps. Kara sat on a kitchen countertop, next to the sink, and teasingly asked her followers whether they preferred waffles or pancakes to eat.

Kara’s first photo showed her with her arms raised and placed gently behind her head. Her long tresses were pulled back into what appeared to be a low ponytail, and a few loose wisps framed her face. She wore a cross pendant and another gold necklace along with some hoop earrings to complete the sultry look.

“Picture number ONE is my favorite,” someone commented.

The model looked down and off beyond the camera in the first photo with her lips parted slightly. In the second snapshot, she smiled broadly and looked directly at the photographer, her arms stretched high above her head.

“That smile is so beautiful like always,” one of Kara’s fans shared.

“You are totally gorgeous,” another fan praised.

In both photos, Kara’s chiseled abs and deep cleavage demanded everybody’s attention. Her long, tanned legs casually hung over the edge of the counter as she balanced somewhat precariously on the countertop.

Nearly 15,000 of Kara’s followers liked her sexy lingerie post during the first hour that it was live on her page. Dozens of comments flowed in as people shared both their breakfast food preferences and their love for this latest look.

It seems that the kitchen has been a favorite spot for Kara when it comes to photography spots lately. Not long ago, she shared another sultry look where she wore a barely-there top and long pants as she stood next to her stovetop.

This theme of mixing everyday tasks or garments with sultry ensembles seems to be a massive hit among Kara’s 1.5 million fans.

“You’re perfection,” someone else wrote in what seemed to be a very popular sentiment throughout the comment section.

Kara’s sultry Instagram posts consistently generate a lot of heat. The model’s confident, sultry vibe clearly had a major impact on everybody’s Monday in this case and it looked like she definitely left people wanting more.