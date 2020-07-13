Draya Michele Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Tiny Black Bikini For Latest Update

Draya Michele flaunted her curvaceous figure in two beach photos for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she was shot in the water wearing a small black bikini and a visor, while striking scintillating poses.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity had shared multiple workout videos on the social media platform recently, and in these snaps she showed off the results of her hard work. Draya – whose real name is Andraya Michele Howard – rocked a tiny black swimsuit with a top that hugged onto her ample assets and had a clasp in the middle. She wore matching high-waist bottoms, and a Gucci visor with a white band and neon yellow bill. To complete the ensemble, the model had a necklace with her name on it, and a body chain that draped down her chest and around her hips, plus a pair of thick hoop earrings.

For the first photo, the 35-year-old was photographed standing in the water. She placed her hands on the back of her hips and shot a sultry glare off-camera. Her body was glistening from the water, and fans were treated to a clear view of her toned stomach and generous bust.

Draya was shot in the same location for the second snap, but she changed her pose. The former Basketball Wives star raised her left hand near her head while placing her right hand on her thigh. She jutted out her hip, and tilted her head to the side while flashing a sensual look at the camera. Once again, viewers were offered a shot of Draya’s fit figure. The fashion designer added a nostalgic caption about summer camp to the post.

Many of Draya’s 8 million Instagram followers took notice of the spicy summer pics, and over 192,000 showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. She received over 1,200 comments, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Singer Marissa, and social media star Jasmin Brown both left responses in the comment section that was filled with a flurry of compliments.

“I swear yo natural beauty is unmatched!” one admirer wrote.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a fan replied while adding several heart-eye emoji.

“Keep them coming,” another added.

“I just wanna know who have you been giving those ‘come to me ZADDY’ eyes too,” fitness model Somaya Reece asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Draya put her figure on display in a yellow underwear set. She posed on a couch in the Savage X Fenty ensemble that highlighted her near-perfect complexion. That post garnered over 139,000 likes.