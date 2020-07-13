Eriana Blanco Leaves Little To The Imagination While Wearing A Strappy Neon Yellow Bikini.

Eriana Blanco thrilled her fans with another revealing Instagram upload on Sunday. The stunning model flashed her flawless figure as she sported a barely there ensemble.

In the sexy snap, Eriana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a strappy neon yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. The tight top boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist snugly while putting her flat tummy and toned abs in the spotlight. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with layered chains around her neck.

Eriana posed in front of a large window for the photo. She had her hip pushed out slightly and one hand resting at her side. The other hand touched her hair as she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background of the pic, a blue sky and tall buildings could be seen through the glass.

Eriana wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that engulfed her shoulders.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of dramatic black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Eriana’s over 3.1 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 48,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was posted to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 1,900 remarks during that time.

“So beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Sooooo gorgeous! My dream girl!!” another stated.

“Love you bb,” a third comment read.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in this entire world. I am obsessed with your beauty you goddess,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has become known for showcasing her curves in racy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight pants in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana recently delighted her followers when she posed in a skintight black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. To date, that photo has collected more than 54,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.