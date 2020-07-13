Tinashe Goes Topless Underneath Jacket For Fierce Photoshoot

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of unseen snapshots of herself. The entertainer has been busy promoting her new music recently via the social media platform and treated her followers to new photos from a professional shoot.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a black blazer jacket that featured large gold buttons and mid-length sleeves. Underneath, Tinashe went topless and showed off her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with what looked to be a black thong and black satin pants. Tinashe seemingly accessorized with two belts, one which was a gold chain and the other which was a shimmery silver. She opted for black latex gloves and a small nose ring while appearing to be wearing a full face of makeup that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. Tinashe styled her long wavy brunette hair down and pushed to one side.

The 27-year-old posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close-up in front of a plain white backdrop. Tinashe raised one hand to her hair and the other to her lip. She struck a seductive facial expression and slightly covered one eye with her hair.

In the next slide, Tinashe covered one eye and closed the other. She opened her mouth wide while holding her other hand to the side of her face. Tinashe was photographed from a lower angle for the dramatic pic.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped with one hand on her hip and the other on her breast. Tinashe stared directly at the camera lens with her lips parted and a fierce look.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 420 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.9 million followers.

“YOU’RE SUCH A BEAUTY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re such a beautiful girl,” another person shared.

“I’m amazed by you every time,” remarked a third fan.

“You are one fine looking woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with photoshoots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant recently graced the cover of ColorBloc Magazine in a white top with long puffy sleeves. She completed the outfit with white panties and opted for numerous rings and a nose ring. Tinashe kept her nails short with a coat of polish and sported her dark hair in a long ponytail.